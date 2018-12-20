2019 NBA Draft Sleeper Watch: Schofield is a Must-Watch Prospect

College basketball is in full swing, and so are the prospects that will populate the 2019 NBA Draft. With full slate of action underway, contributor Steve Dewald delivers his prospect-centered viewing schedule for the upcoming week of games.

Instead of focusing on the obvious matchups each week, we are going to deliver a few under-the-radar games worth keeping an eye on. Here are the games that will feature a handful of prospects that could make some serious noise on draft night.

Ohio vs Purdue

Date: Thursday, December 20

Time: 7:00 PM (EST)

Viewing Options: BTN

The Boilermakers have lost four of their last five games, and they will be looking to recover against the Bobcats. Purdue star Carsen Edwards is coming off a pair of impressive performances against Texas and Notre Dame. Against the Longhorns, the crafty point guard exploded for 40 points in a narrow 72-68 loss. Purdue should be able to ride Edwards’ hot hand to capture a win over Ohio.

Oregon vs Baylor

Date: Friday, December 21

Time: 7:00 PM (EST)

Viewing Options: ESPN2

The Ducks will be looking to extend their current winning streak to five games when they face the Bears on Friday. If Bol Bol is unable to suit up for Oregon (foot injury), Kenny Wooten will be tasked with slowing down Baylor forward Tristan Clark. Wooten has a relentless motor, and he has the potential to shine in this marquee matchup.

Providence vs Texas

Date: Friday, December 21

Time: 9:00 PM (EST)

Viewing Options: ESPN2

Texas’ talented roster will receive a solid test when they face Alpha Diallo’s 9-3 Providence squad. Kerwin Roach II and Jaxson Hayes form a potent Longhorn duo, and both have seen their NBA Draft stock rise considerably since the start of the year. Diallo does it all for the Friars, which should make for an interesting contest between talented prospects.

Wake Forest vs Tennessee

Date: Saturday, December 22

Time: 12:00 noon (EST)

Viewing Options: ESPN2

Due in part to Tennessee’s overall success, experienced guard Admiral Schofield has established himself as a must-watch prospect. He exploded for 30 points against the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, and followed that outing up with 29 points against the Memphis Tigers. Wake Forest has been far from consistent this season, but French freshman Jaylen Hoard is a legitimate first-round prospect. This will be an excellent test for both Schofield and Hoard.