Steve Kerr, Warriors Stars Congratulate Quinn Cook On Becoming NBA Champion

During the NBA Finals, we highlighted the role Quinn Cook played in helping the Golden State Warriors reach such a plateau. Following Golden State’s championship victory over the Cavaliers, it sounds as though head coach Steve Kerr agrees with us.

“You helped us get here. Don’t ever forget that. You helped us win playoff games,” the coach told the young gun during a celebratory embrace. As seen in the clip below, Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were also especially thrilled for the G League alum.

With Curry limited to just 51 games during the regular season, Cook averaged 9.5 points through 33 contests of his own. He also averaged 17.4 minutes and 14.5 minutes, respectively, during Golden State’s first two postseason series wins against the Spurs and Pelicans.

After having his two-way contract converted into a standard NBA pact in April, Cook is signed with the Warriors heading into next season. With Coach Kerr looking forward to keeping him in the fold, perhaps an expanded role will come his way.